Chelsea registered their first come-from-behind win of the season against rivals Arsenal. The Blues came from a goal down to score twice in the final ten minutes to end their decade on a high. Head coach Frank Lampard has now revealed his half-time strategy which saw the players turn their game around.

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has revealed that he stood back and let the players go against each other at half-time in their win over Arsenal. The Englishman reveals that the mood in the dressing room was aggressive following a torrid first forty-five.

“I like the fact that we had that inquest because I don’t want 11 quiet players who just get on with it and trot out again,” Lampard said.

“I said my piece and was pretty firm because you can’t just come here and have nothing about you and think you’re going to get anything. Then the lads started talking and it was a bit aggressive which is a good thing. And the response was everything I wanted because we’ve been rightly been questioned after our recent games against Everton and Southampton.

“We showed today that we can have a right go and win a game with fighting spirit. We were so awful for 30 minutes, slow, lethargic, nervous. I don’t think we can get to where we want to get without aggression. We’ve had the majority of possession in every League game we’ve played but we’re fourth for a reason so we can get more aggressive and be more clinical in the box.”

Chelsea next face Brighton in the league on New Year’s Day as they look to maintain their top-four spot.