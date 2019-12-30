Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hopes Granit Xhaka stays as rumours of January exit gain pace

New Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hopes that club midfielder Granit Xhaka does not leave for Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin in the upcoming January transfer window. Xhaka wasn’t a part of the Arsenal squad which lost 2-1 to Chelsea at the Emirates as he was under the weather, as Arteta had revealed.

Soon after falling out with the fans, the Swiss midfielder has been linked with a move away from the club. Recently, Hertha Berlin have emerged as the outright favourites for his signature and the player’s agent confirmed that he has agreed on terms with the Bundesliga club and it’s all on the two clubs to decide on a fee now.

However, the Spanish tactician has now made things even more interesting by urging Xhaka to stay at Arsenal. He hopes that the 27-year-old stayed put as he can be of great use to the club like he showed in the Premier League encounter vs Bournemouth.

“I hope not,” Arteta said when asked if Xhaka will be leaving the club in January.

“He played at Bournemouth and did really well – very committed – and played a really good game. After the game, he started to feel ill and temperature. He was not feeling good and has been in bed for two days and that is why not selected.”