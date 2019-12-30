Premier League |

‘LiVARPool’ trends on Twitter after Liverpool’s controversial win over Wolves

A majority of Premier League fans have been left unhappy after Liverpool managed to register a 1-0 win over Wolves, courtesy of two contentious VAR calls, both of which benefitted the Jurgen Klopp’s men. While a Virgil van Dijk in the lead up to Liverpool’s goal was deemed inconclusive, a Wolves goal was ruled out as well because of a possible offside.

Fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure over the VAR’s performance as ‘LiVARpool’ started to trend after the match. Here are some of the best reactions!

 

Comments