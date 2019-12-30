‘LiVARPool’ trends on Twitter after Liverpool’s controversial win over Wolves

A majority of Premier League fans have been left unhappy after Liverpool managed to register a 1-0 win over Wolves, courtesy of two contentious VAR calls, both of which benefitted the Jurgen Klopp’s men. While a Virgil van Dijk in the lead up to Liverpool’s goal was deemed inconclusive, a Wolves goal was ruled out as well because of a possible offside.

Fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure over the VAR’s performance as ‘LiVARpool’ started to trend after the match. Here are some of the best reactions!

Watch the @premierleague come out tomorrow and say they got it wrong with this. That’ll do us the world of good. One rule for Livarpool, one rule for everyone else. #wwfc 🐺 pic.twitter.com/MknoseawLX — Jon “The Moderator” Nuno Santo 🐺 ⚽ 🇪🇸🇵🇹 (@Johnybig32) December 29, 2019

LiVARpool brand new jersey pic.twitter.com/uvjUuvDbiH — Epic Football (@TheEpicFootball) December 29, 2019

LiVARpool fans actually slating Neto for celebrating what was seemingly his first PL goal in the last game of the decade at Anfield… whilst their MCM’s wear medals they didn’t earn getting a trim and celebrate like this against a pink thin legged bird… pic.twitter.com/WewG2JGPik — J (@Patricigoat) December 29, 2019

Gan on big lad pic.twitter.com/qm4C6s0Wc9 — Dan (@TheDarkJudge) December 29, 2019

Wow.. Amount of people taking the #LiVARpool bait tonight. Defending it. Real sign of guilt there 😳 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NvKYVlUFWW — Joff (@Joff23) December 29, 2019

After this handball by Van Djik Liverpool went on to score , so the rules only apply to other teams not LiVARpool smh pic.twitter.com/piCDIe3dyv — Reagan Tinka 🔰 (@EasyMoneySnipa6) December 29, 2019

what the VAR room looks like anytime liVARpool play pic.twitter.com/OIoqutZ5PT — caitlin x (@caitliinnjames) December 29, 2019

The authorities want LiVARpool to win the league pic.twitter.com/fOZuVJwCA4 — Bharat keshwala (@BharatBkesh) December 29, 2019