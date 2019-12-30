Premier League |

Fans react angrily as Virgil van Dijk’s handball in lead up to Liverpool’s goal vs Wolves is deemed ‘inconclusive’

Premier League fans have been left frustrated by on-field referee Anthony Taylor and Video Assistant Referee’s decision to not cancel Liverpool’s goal in their 1-0 win vs Wolves after Virgil van Dijk was spotted handling the ball, though unintentionally, in the lead up to the goal. It was the Dutch defender’s delivery which was brought down by Adam Lallana into Sadio Mane’s path, who finished the move.

However, replays showed that Van Dijk had indeed handled the ball before playing a long pass immediately after. VAR did check the goal’s legitimacy, but it wasn’t ruled out as Lallana didn’t handle the ball while the Dutch international’s handball was deemed ‘inconclusive’.

SunSport’s ref expert Mark Halsey said (as per The Sun): “It is handball, although accidental, and van Dijk’s long ball led to a goal so it should have been disallowed under Law 12 – handling the ball.”

Here’s how fans reacted to the howler from VAR.

 

