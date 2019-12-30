Fans react angrily as Virgil van Dijk’s handball in lead up to Liverpool’s goal vs Wolves is deemed ‘inconclusive’

Premier League fans have been left frustrated by on-field referee Anthony Taylor and Video Assistant Referee’s decision to not cancel Liverpool’s goal in their 1-0 win vs Wolves after Virgil van Dijk was spotted handling the ball, though unintentionally, in the lead up to the goal. It was the Dutch defender’s delivery which was brought down by Adam Lallana into Sadio Mane’s path, who finished the move.

However, replays showed that Van Dijk had indeed handled the ball before playing a long pass immediately after. VAR did check the goal’s legitimacy, but it wasn’t ruled out as Lallana didn’t handle the ball while the Dutch international’s handball was deemed ‘inconclusive’.

SunSport’s ref expert Mark Halsey said (as per The Sun): “It is handball, although accidental, and van Dijk’s long ball led to a goal so it should have been disallowed under Law 12 – handling the ball.”

Here’s how fans reacted to the howler from VAR.

To rule out that Wolves goal for offside but say that this Van Dijk handball in the buildup to Liverpool’s goal was “inconclusive” is an absolute disgrace. VAR doesn’t make sense. pic.twitter.com/XMhooO6s5X — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) December 29, 2019

Van Dijk’s hand ball in the lead up to the Liverpool goal which VAR found inconclusive The offside that lead to Wolves goal that VAR ruled out Corrupt as fuck wankers#WWFC pic.twitter.com/pNOYWPds2u — Tom 🐺🔸▪️ (@WolvesAyWe90) December 29, 2019

Van Dijk could’ve ran the length of the pitch with the ball in his arms, launched himself into our net screaming “TOUCHDOWN!”, & you can be absolutely 100% assured that VAR would’ve allowed the goal @premierleague #wwfc — Gary (@Gaz7483) December 29, 2019

Handball by Van Dijk in Liverpool’s build up given as ‘inconclusive’. What a joke. @premierleague #wwfc pic.twitter.com/VdKPf8WniG — gêørgë (@GlWwfc) December 29, 2019

“The decisions are killing us. It’s constantly against us. We thought Van Dijk had hand-balled it in the lead up to the goal but the referee tells me he’s too far away. I can’t get my head around it, VVD plays the pass.” Conor Coady after match today.#WWFC #TalkingWolves pic.twitter.com/scKjTRIbKU — Talking Wolves (@TalkingWolves) December 29, 2019

VAR went back to the Van Dijk handball in the build up to the Mane goal they deemed this as indecisive….. this is only indecisive if you don’t want it to be handball. #Corruption at its finest pic.twitter.com/K0txW6UKwz — Danny O’Neil (@DannyONeil2) December 29, 2019