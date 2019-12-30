Liverpool achieve unbeaten half-century at Anfield – the Premier League Data Diary

The Opta-powered Premier League Data Diary sheds light on Mikel Arteta’s task at Arsenal while underlining Liverpool’s imperious home form.

Liverpool ended 2019 with a 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League after extending their unbeaten home record to 50 top-flight matches with victory over Wolves at Anfield.

It was a happy end to the year for the Reds’ local rivals too, with Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti making it two wins from two games in charge as his side beat Newcastle United at St. James’ Park.

But uncertainty reigned in north London as the decade in football came to a close, with Arsenal letting slip the lead as they lost at home to Chelsea, and Tottenham being held to a draw by struggling Norwich City.

Our Opta-powered review features all the key stats and facts from a fascinating weekend of action.

CALVERT-LEWIN IS TOFFEES’ TOP MAN

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s brace helped Everton to a 2-1 victory at Newcastle United and extended the Toffees’ unbeaten Premier League run to five matches under caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson and new manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Calvert-Lewin netted either side of Fabian Schar’s equaliser to take his tally to eight league goals this season and he is currently Everton’s top scorer.

The result spread some additional festive cheer around the blue half of Merseyside following Everton’s 1-0 win over Burnley on Boxing Day and made former Chelsea boss Ancelotti the fifth-fastest manager to reach 50 Premier League wins, doing so in his 78th match.

It was Newcastle’s first home defeat in the league since the opening weekend, when Arsenal won 1-0 at St. James’ Park, and Schar’s goal was his sixth of 2019, making him the Magpies’ top league scorer in the calendar year.

ERIKSEN AND KANE ADD TO IMPRESSIVE TALLIES

After falling behind to a Mario Vrancic goal in the 18th minute at Carrow Road, Tottenham dragged themselves back into the game only to be undone again by a Serge Aurier own goal.

Aurier’s blunder was Tottenham’s fourth own goal of 2019 – their most in a Premier League calendar year – but Harry Kane scored his 20th top-flight penalty for Spurs to earn his side a point from a 2-2 draw.

Earlier in the game Christian Eriksen scored his eighth direct free-kick for Tottenham to cancel out Vrancic’s opener, netting from outside the penalty area for the 23rd time in a Spurs shirt.

Vrancic’s strike came courtesy of an Emiliano Buendia assist, and only Kevin de Bruyne (70) has created more chances this season than Buendia’s 57.

SCALE OF ARTETA’S TASK MADE CLEAR

Mikel Arteta was on course for victory in his first home game in charge of Arsenal but a late Chelsea turnaround left the Gunners with their worst run of home results in 60 years.

The last time Arsenal lost four consecutive home matches in all competitions was in December 1959, but goals from Jorginho and Tammy Abraham condemned Arteta to his first defeat and forced the Emirates Stadium crowd to endure a fourth loss on the bounce.

Jorginho’s goal came courtesy of an error from Bernd Leno, whose attempted punch failed and allowed the Italian midfielder an easy finish.

That was Leno’s seventh error leading to a goal since August 2018 and he has committed more than any other Premier League player during that period.

Abraham’s winner, scored through the legs of Leno, took his league goal tally to eight away from home this season and only Raheem Sterling and Jamie Vardy (nine each) have plundered more on the road.

LIVERPOOL ACHIEVE UNBEATEN HALF-CENTURY AT ANFIELD

Liverpool were made to work hard for three points by a Wolves side who were left feeling hard done by after their 1-0 defeat at Anfield on Sunday.

Sadio Mane’s goal in the 42nd minute was all that separated the two teams at the final whistle, condemning Wolves to their first defeat in eight Premier League away games.

Pedro Neto had a goal ruled out for the tightest of offside rulings, meaning Wolves failed to score in a league away game for the first time since they drew 0-0 with Leicester City on the opening day of the season.

For Jurgen Klopp’s men it was business as usual and they are now unbeaten in their last 50 home league games – only Chelsea (86 between 2004 and 2008) and Liverpool (63 between 1978 and 1980) have gone more than 50 home games without defeat in top-flight history before this team.

The result was Liverpool’s 17th consecutive Premier League home victory, and only Manchester United (19, ending in October 2011) and Manchester City (20, ending in March 2012) have had longer winning home runs in the competition’s history.