Virgil Van Dijk says Liverpool ‘can still improve’ despite Premier League dominance

Liverpool have won 18 of their 19 Premier League games this season, but Virgil van Dijk insists the European champions can still get better

Virgil van Dijk says Liverpool “can still improve” after they ended 2019 with yet another win to open up a 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

Liverpool, who also have a game in hand on nearest rivals Leicester City, beat Wolves 1-0 at Anfield on Sunday thanks to Sadio Mane’s first-half strike, which was awarded following a VAR review.

As a result, Jurgen Klopp’s side have amassed a remarkable 55 points from a possible 57 at the halfway stage of the campaign, while their only league defeat in the calendar year came at Manchester City on January 3.

Liverpool have also won the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup in 2019, yet Van Dijk told Sky Sports: “We feel like we can still improve and, the games we’ve played, we can do better, but we can’t complain about the position we’re in right now – 2019 has been very promising and hopefully we can keep it going and be positive and enjoy the ride.

“We want to just keep continuing what we are doing at the moment and then we’ll see at the end of the road where we’re gonna be.”

Mane’s goal was initially ruled out by referee Anthony Taylor for a handball by Adam Lallana, before VAR determined the ball had come off the midfielder’s shoulder.

However, Wolves, who also had a goal of their own chalked off for offside by VAR, were apparently enraged by an incident earlier in the build-up, where the ball appeared to strike the arm of Van Dijk.

Asked if he had handled the ball, Van Dijk replied: “I need to see it back; I can’t remember it clearly.

“I just heard from you guys that it was complaints [from Wolves] about apparently a handball. I thought it was complaints about a handball for Adam, but what can we do? The game is over, they made a decision and the goal stood.”