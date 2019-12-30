Arsenal on worst home losing run in 60 years after collapse against Chelsea

Chelsea snatched a dramatic victory at Arsenal, who have lost four straight matches at home for the first time since 1959.

Arsenal’s poor form continued as they fell to a late 2-1 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday, consigning them to their worst losing run at home in 60 years.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave Arsenal the lead in Mikel Arteta’s first game in the Emirates Stadium dugout since being appointed head coach, but the hosts succumbed to strikes from Jorginho and Tammy Abraham inside the last seven minutes of normal time.

It handed the Gunners a fourth straight home defeat in all competitions, something they last experienced in 1959.

Arteta will hope he can stop the rot and claim a first win in charge when Manchester United visit the Emirates on Wednesday.