Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson tops Premier League appearances for 2010s

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been confirmed as the player to feature in the most Premier League matches since the start of 2010.

Jordan Henderson clinched his status as the player with the most Premier League appearances in the 2010s when he lined up against Wolves on Sunday.

Liverpool’s captain was selected in Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI for the Anfield fixture, as the Reds looked to extend their lead at the top of the table.

It brought up a 308th appearance in the top flight since the start of 2010 for the 29-year-old, who made the move from Sunderland to Liverpool in 2011.

Team-mate James Milner, named as a substitute against Wolves, began the game with 306 Premier League appearances during this decade.

Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster has also played 306 Premier League games since January 1, 2010.