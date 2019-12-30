Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea: Tammy Abraham hits winner to stun Arteta’s side

Chelsea were 1-0 down with 82 minutes gone against Arsenal but goals from Jorginho and Tammy Abraham turned the game on its head.

Mikel Arteta suffered his first defeat in charge of Arsenal after late goals from Jorginho and Tammy Abraham earned Chelsea a dramatic 2-1 victory at Emirates Stadium.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s second goal in as many games put the Gunners ahead and it looked as though Arteta’s arrival had rejuvenated the Arsenal midfield as they dominated large spells of Sunday’s game.

But a mistake by Bernd Leno allowed Jorginho – arguably fortunate not to have been sent off – to equalise with seven minutes of normal time left on the clock and Frank Lampard’s eventful first season in charge of the Blues took another twist when Abraham scored a breakaway winner four minutes later.

The victory is only Chelsea’s third in their past eight Premier League matches but relieves the pressure on Lampard, while Arteta has taken just one point from his first two games as Arsenal boss.