Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is a man on a mission this season. The 22-year-old is out proving all of his doubters wrong with his on-field performances in a season which has seen him score 12 Premier League goals already. And with four league assists to his name as well, Rashford has been involved in more league goals this season than a lot of superstars of European football, Cristiano Ronaldo being one of them.

The English international scored his 12th league goal of the season, in a 2-0 win over Burnley, to go joint second in the list of PL’s topscorers this season. Only 20 matches into United’s league campaign this season, he has been directly involved in a massive 16 goals.

As per stats from @StatmanDave, Rashford’s tally of 16 goals is more than the likes of Sadio Mane, Kylian Mbappe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Harry Kane, Ronaldo, Antoine Griezmann and Roberto Firmino.

Marcus Rashford has been directly involved in more league goals in 19/20 (16) than: 🇸🇳 Mané (15)

🇫🇷 Mbappé (15)

🇬🇦 Aubameyang (13)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Kane (13)

🇵🇹 Ronaldo (11)

🇫🇷 Griezmann (11)

🇧🇷 Firmino (10) Underrated. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/qHinhENPn1 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) December 28, 2019

In terms of goals scored in the Premier League, this is already the Manchester United star’s best season – his previous best being 10 goals last season.