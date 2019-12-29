Reports: European giants held ‘hour long’ talk with Jurgen Klopp to tempt him away from Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has earned plenty of plaudits for his role in turning Liverpool into a European giant again. Under his managerial spell, the Reds have won the UEFA Champions League and are on track to win the Premier League with a record points total. It comes as no surprise then, that another such club tried to persuade him to join them.

According to a report by the Mirror, Paris Saint Germain attempted to entice Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp into joining them – an approach which the German is said to have turned down. The football manager reportedly held an hour-long phone call with PSG sporting director Leonardo, during which the latter laid down a proposal for him to become the next coach of the Parisien club.

Leonardo is said to have talked to Klopp about the project he wished to implement at PSG over the coming months, which he wanted the German to spearhead. Nevertheless, Klopp, who recently signed a new five-year deal at Anfield, reportedly rejected any advances.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss is currently working hard to end Liverpool’s league title drought. The Reds came close before on several occasions but currently look set to win their first-ever Premier League title, that too with a record points total. They remain unbeaten in the league after seventeen rounds of matches and have won all but one of their games so far.