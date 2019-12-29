Manchester United star’s wife slams ex-coach Jose Mourinho for poor treatment

Jose Mourinho may have returned to the Premier League but his torrid spell with Manchester United is not yet forgotten. The Portuguese football coach did win the Europa League while at the club but left after two and a half years after failing to win the league. Now, one player’s partner has slammed him for poor treatment!

Anthony Martial’s wife, Melanie Martial Da Cruz, has slammed former Manchester United head coach Jose Mourinho for treating the Frenchman poorly. She reveals that the French forward often shut himself out after being snubbed continuously by the manager.

“During our first two years together in Manchester, I experienced a very difficult period because Jose Mourinho did not play him,” she told L’Equipe. (via Mirror)

“In these cases, Anthony shuts himself out. You know he’s suffering, but he doesn’t say it. I felt trapped in my sense of injustice because, as a wife, you can’t say anything.

“We’re just watching our man go down. I was experiencing it so badly that I didn’t go to certain events so as not to meet the coach.”

When asked about whether she thought about confronting Mourinho, Melanie stated that it was not an option.

“No, never, because Anthony doesn’t want to. You have to stay where you belong. On the other hand, when he came in and scored, I wanted to scream out my pride.”

Martial, now a regular for Manchester United scored in the team’s latest win over Burnley. The Frenchman netted the game’s opening goal before Marcus Rashford put the finishing touches in second-half stoppage time to seal all three points.