Manchester United cruised past Burnley by two goals to nil to move up to fifth in the league table. However, the head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided to leave Paul Pogba at home. He has now revealed why.

Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals that he left Paul Pogba at home for their encounter against Burnely for recovery purposes. The Norwegian coach claimed that the Frenchman’s return from injury recently also played a part in that decision.

“It is a quick turnaround. We have had some players playing quite a bit. Fresh legs coming in,” said Solskjaer. (via Goal)

“Paul has played two games now and has been out for a while so we didn’t feel it was right for him to participate today.”

Furthermore, Solskjaer, who lost key player Scott McTominay to injury in the previous match, gave an update regarding the midfielder’s situation.

“We’ve looked at Scott but we haven’t done the full scan yet. Over the weekend we will know more. It didn’t look good but we hope he’s going to heal quickly,” he added.

Manchester United didn’t need either McTominay or Pogba to get past Burnley, as they emerged victorious by two goals to nil. Anthony Martial opened the scoring for the Red Devils before Marcus Rashford scored his twelfth of the season in second-half stoppage time to send United fifth.