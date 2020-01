Norwich City 2-2 Tottenham: Harry Kane rescues late point for Jose Mourinho’s men against bottom side

Tottenham rescued a 2-2 draw against Norwich City in Saturday’s Premier League clash through a late Harry Kane penalty

The England international marked his 200th appearance in the competition by winning and then converting a spot-kick with seven minutes remaining at Carrow Road.

Mario Vrancic’s first Premier League goal had earlier given Norwich a first-half lead and Teemu Pukki had one ruled out by the video assistant referee for a contentious offside.

Christian Eriksen’s free-kick temporarily restored parity before Serge Aurier comically put into his own net, but Kane spared Spurs’ blushes somewhat in the closing stages.

Norwich have won only one of their last 15 league games and are winless in seven at home, but they profited from some poor Tottenham play to take the lead after 18 minutes.

Juan Foyth was caught in possession and Vrancic, making just his second Premier League start, carried the ball forward and caught out Paulo Gazzaniga with his shot.

The hosts thought they had a second before half-time when Pukki controlled Vrancic’s long pass and slotted home, only for VAR to intervene and adjudge the striker was offside.

Jose Mourinho brought on Davinson Sanchez and Lucas Moura at half-time and Tottenham levelled up soon after through Eriksen’s free-kick, which took a slight deflection on its way past Tim Krul.

Dele Alli then had a goal ruled out for offside after finishing from an acute angle, but Tottenham were guilty of more farcical defending at the other end as Toby Alderweireld’s clearance bounced off Aurier and rolled into the net.

But Mourinho’s men salvaged a point late on when Christoph Zimmermann brought down Kane, who held his nerve from the spot to bring up his 136th Premier League goal on his landmark outing.

What does it mean? Tottenham miss out on top four

Victory for Tottenham would have taken them above Chelsea into fourth place ahead of the Blues’ game in hand away at Arsenal on Sunday. Their defensive frailties ultimately cost them, though, and they could drop to as low as eighth before they are next in action.

Eriksen makes his mark under Mourinho

Eriksen made a big impact from the bench in the 2-1 comeback win over Brighton and Hove Albion on Boxing Day and was rewarded here with a first start since November.

The midfielder, strongly linked with a January transfer, scored an impressive free-kick – his 23rd Premier League goal from outside of the box – in another sign he is nearly back to his best.

Shaky Spurs suspect at the back

The manner of Aurier’s own goal will grab the headlines, but the defending for Norwich’s opener was arguably even worse. Foyth was robbed of the ball, Alderweireld and Tanguy Ndombele backed off Vrancic and Gazzaniga failed to make the save despite getting a hand to the shot.

What’s next?

Norwich return to Premier League action with a home match against Crystal Palace on Wednesday, the same day that Tottenham travel to Southampton.