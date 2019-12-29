Trent Alexander-Arnold vows to stay at Liverpool and become a club legend

Trent Alexander-Arnold has become a regular since emerging through Liverpool’s academy ranks and has insisted he has no reason to leave

Trent Alexander-Arnold intends to stay at Liverpool for the rest of his career in the hope of becoming a club legend.

The England international has become an integral part of the Reds’ first team over the past two seasons and finished 19th in this month’s Ballon d’Or voting.

He further highlighted his importance with a goal and two assists in the 4-0 win over Leicester City, a result that leaves Liverpool well on course for a maiden Premier League trophy.

And the Liverpool-native, who came through the club’s academy ranks, has his sights set on writing his name in Anfield folklore.

“I’ve always wanted to be a club legend,” he told Swedish newspaper Sportbladet. “Winning titles, playing as many matches as possible, winning matches, becoming captain.

“Of course, I can’t become a legend if I leave Liverpool to play elsewhere. So, my focus is there and on making the club as successful as possible.”

Alexander-Arnold is already in possession of a Champions League winner’s medal after playing 11 times in Liverpool’s successful European campaign last season.

Jurgen Klopp handed the right-back his first-team debut in October 2016 and he is grateful to have been given a run in the side.

“He always talks about how we can improve, what we can do to get into the team, what we have to do to make it happen,” Alexander-Arnold said.

“It’s obviously something you have to hear as a young player. You have to feel that the manager may give you a chance.”

“You never begin to doubt yourself if the manager tells you what you need to do or what you need to improve in order to play.”