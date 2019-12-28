5 bargain buys top Premier League clubs should consider in January

The January window is fast approaching with clubs ready with their transfer shortlists. Top Premier League clubs such as Chelsea, Manchester United, and Arsenal are expected to be involved in the transfer market heavily. As such, we have listed five ‘bargain’ deals which they may want to consider.

We have not stuck strictly to the transfer fees for this one but also taken into consideration the value each player provides at his given price tag.

#5 Hwang Hee-Chan (RB Salzburg)

For some of the relatively smaller Champions League sides, there is always the risk of attracting too much attention with their good displays. A few good performances catch the eye of Europe’s elite, who then pick apart the underdogs piece by piece. It happened with AS Monaco in 2017 and then with Ajax in 2019. The same now looks to be happening to RB Salzburg.

The Austrian side performed admirably in the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League, eventually dropping down to the Europa League on the final group-stage matchday. However, by then, the damage had been done and the top clubs were made aware of the talent which comes through the ranks in Salzburg. Liverpool stole Takumi Minamino on a bargain, with Erling Haaland next in line. Forward Hwang Hee-Chan is the one that remains but stats suggest that he too should be in for a big move soon.

The 23-year-old forward has scored nine and assisted fourteen goals this season and is already being linked with a move to Wolves. However, at a price tag of around €25 Million, other top clubs should consider a move for Hwang too.

#4 Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton)

Legendary manager Carlo Ancelotti was left raving Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s display in his first match in charge of Everton. The English centre-forward scored the only goal against Burnley to hand the Italian a winning start, following which the latter was full of praise.

“He is a fantastic striker in my opinion, strong with the head. Where he can improve – and where he has to improve – is when we have the ball.” Ancelotti said.

With eight goals this season in twenty-one appearances, Calvert-Lewin is Everton’s top-scorer, tied with Richarlison. However, while the Brazilian is valued at over €50 Million in today’s market, the Englishman falls just under €25 Million.

The twenty-two-year-old striker is expected to hit the double-digit mark this season and a cheap transfer tag should do enough to attract big Premier League clubs towards him. Whether they end up making a move for him remains to be seen.

#3 Jean-Clair Todibo (Barcelona)

Barcelona spotted the potential of French defender Jean-Clair Todibo early on and made him their key transfer target before he had even made a dozen first-team appearances for Toulouse. The Blaugrana ultimately reached a deal with the Ligue 1 side to buy Todibo in January 2019, with a free transfer agreed between the two clubs. However, fearing that he may not be used by Toulouse any longer, the Spanish giants paid €8 Million to complete the transfer on January 31, 2019.

Todibo never truly got his chance to make his mark at Barcelona. The Frenchman only appeared in short cameos and was played from the start in matches which held no value. Despite that, the youngster earned rave reviews whenever on the pitch.

Barcelona’s inability to hand Todibo first-team minutes now see the centre-back linked with a move away from the club. Reports claim that the Frenchman will be available for as low as £22 Million, however, the Blaugrana do insist on including a buy-back clause to secure a future return, if required. AC Milan, along with Premier League pair Manchester United and Everton are said to be interested in his services.

#2 Raul Jimenez (Wolves)

Raul Jimenez took his goal contributions for the season to twenty-six after the Mexican international scored and assisted in Wolves’ 3-2 win over champions Manchester City. Jimenez struck eight minutes from time before assisting Matt Doherty’s winner seven minutes later. As a result, the West Midlands side moved up to fifth in the table, two points behind Chelsea in the fourth Champions League spot.

Jimenez’s signing from SL Benfica at the start of the 2018/19 season was met with caution. Many forwards of similar profile to Jimenez had tried their luck in the league and failed miserably. However, the Mexican international hit the ground running and racked up seventeen goals and eight assists throughout the previous season.

The forward has equalled his scoring charts already this season and has even provided nine assists; In his one-and-a-half year in England, Jimenez has had a hand in fifty-one goals. With ample Premier League experience and the versatility to fit into multiple systems, the €40 – €45 Million price tag on his head seems like a bargain.

#1 Timo Werner (RB Leipzig)

German forward Timo Werner has always been prolific. As a result, the youngster has attracted interest from top European sides throughout his career. However, the striker has taken his game up a notch this season and has already recorded his best-ever goal tally just six months in.

His eighteen goals in sixteen appearances put him behind Robert Lewandowski in the Bundesliga golden boot race. Meanwhile, his twenty-three goals overall see him occupy the second place in the European Golden Shoe race, once again, behind Lewandowski.

Reports claim that the German international has a €30 Million release clause in his contract, specifically put in to ensure a quick release should a ‘big club’ come calling. Given his numbers for the season and career overall, combined with his young age, Werner seems to be the perfect winter buy for any top Premier League club in need of goals.