Chelsea star accepts teams are not afraid to play against them at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has accepted that teams are no longer afraid of playing against them at Stamford Bridge. The Blues recently fell to a 2-0 defeat against Southampton at their home ground, which has allowed other teams to close the gap to top four.

Speaking after the defeat, Azplicueta said that teams have started coming here with much more confidence. And their first priority now is to regain respected at home and not lose as many matches. Chelsea have lost three of their last four Premier League matches at home.

“It’s true that when teams see we have not won games, they come here with more confidence because they see they can do it. So forget tactics. Everything is about recovering the respect at home, being solid at home, because it is not normal to lose so many games in your stadium.

“I don’t think the pressure of playing at home should be negative. It should be the opposite. We have the players, we have the quality and we have to turn it around straight away. The lesson has been very harsh – losing three [recent] games and scoring zero goals.

“It’s difficult to understand why this is happening because normally at home you find teams a bit more defensive, we can enjoy more time on the ball and you can create more chances.

“It’s up to us. When you play at home it is not about the rival, it is about yourself – about moving the ball quick to find the spaces, to create chances and give the fans and ourselves a lift,” he said.