Paul Scholes takes dig at Liverpool, claims local badminton trophy meant more than Club World Cup

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has taken a cheeky dig at Liverpool players for celebrating the FIFA Club World Cup win. Scholes claimed that he never mentions the CWC trophy when someone asks him about the accolades he’s win throughout his career.

Not only that, the former United midfielder went on to claim that his local badminton trophy meant more to him than the Club World Cup, which he won in 2008.

“My badminton trophy,” Scholes said when asked about which was more important to him by Robbie Savage on BBC Radio.

“Well you want to win it once you’re there but I don’t think it was ever something that we were desperate to win. Even now if someone said to you ‘what trophies did you win over the years?’ I don’t think we’d mention the Club World Championship. I really don’t. I’m not joking, I’m serious!

“But you know what, it’s like anything else, it might take more importance over the years. It looks like Liverpool have enjoyed it, they’ve celebrated it and probably will mention it and why not – but just when we were playing it wasn’t that serious I don’t think.

“But now you look back I suppose you’re quite happy but it’s not something you set out to do as a player I don’t think.”