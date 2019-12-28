Premier League |

Fans trend #PepOut after Manchester City lose to Wolves and fall 14 points behind Liverpool

10-man Manchester City couldn’t hold on to a two-goal lead against Wolves and fell to yet another loss. Pep Guardiola’s men are now 14 points behind Liverpool in the Premier League table and any chance of defending the league title seems to be slipping out of their hands.

Soon after the result, #PepOut started to trend on Twitter and here are some of the best reactions.

 

