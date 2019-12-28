Fans trend #PepOut after Manchester City lose to Wolves and fall 14 points behind Liverpool

10-man Manchester City couldn’t hold on to a two-goal lead against Wolves and fell to yet another loss. Pep Guardiola’s men are now 14 points behind Liverpool in the Premier League table and any chance of defending the league title seems to be slipping out of their hands.

Soon after the result, #PepOut started to trend on Twitter and here are some of the best reactions.

I’ve supported this team through thick and thin throughout the last 3 years I’ve been a fan and but enough is enough. I can’t take this anymore. This cheque book manager has even found out and the players can no longer carry him. Please Man City board sack him #PepOut — Anna Nitup (@akaTonaldDrump) December 28, 2019

Fair play to City fans for getting PepOut trending. Who’d have thought they have enough fans — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) December 27, 2019

No one should mention this bald loser in the same breath as Fergie. This guys a con man. #PepOut pic.twitter.com/xROeEAcGU0 — Pogtial (@CocoMola_) December 28, 2019

How many times have City lost to Wolves this season? #PepOut pic.twitter.com/hksqb3qao7 — Domínguez Jõlvaro 🇦🇷 (@DomJoel8) December 28, 2019

The two types of people Tweeting about #PepOut 1) Rival fans spreading a little banter 2) Real Man City fans wishing their club back to mediocrity — Gavin Dickerson (@Hadesr66) December 28, 2019

It’s been hours since the game. The next day even. I’ve given myself time to collect my thoughts before tweeting. BUT GUESS WHAT. PEP NEEDS TO LEAVE MY CLUB IMMEDIATELY #PEPOUT — #PEPOUT (@BaldFraudPep) December 28, 2019

I think the body language has been telling this season amongst the players – but if Pep never manages one more minute of a City game he’s been the greatest manager we’ve ever had #PepOut — Darren Banks (@mcfcdarren1971) December 28, 2019

Always knew Guardiola was a fraud. Can only do it when Money is spent. Shithouse management. #PepOut — JS. (@JackSiddall) December 28, 2019