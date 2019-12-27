Ole Gunnar Solskjaer compares Mason Greenwood with Cristiano Ronaldo after goal vs Newcastle United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has compared Mason Greenwood with club legend Cristiano Ronaldo after his goal vs Newcastle United. Greenwood’s strike in the Premier League encounter was his third league goal and eighth across all competitions for the English giants this season.

After United’s 4-1 win over Newcastle, Solskjaer stated that he sees shades of Ronaldo in the 18-year-old before praising his ability to strike the ball cleanly with both feet. The Norwegian tactician is of the opinion that Greenwood will still take over two years to get to his very best.

“There is not too many I can remember like him who has every single technique. He’s not just 50-50 with both feet but probably 60-60! Cristiano can score just as many with his left and they are proper strikes. But Mason can curl the ball with both feet, he is an exceptional finisher.

“But Mason can curl the ball with both feet, he is an exceptional finisher. He has got the lot. He’s young and has got a lot to learn, he knows that. He needs to head the ball like Marcus Rashford can.

“I don’t think we are going to see the best of Mason for a couple of years. But I can remember when I was 18 but I was nowhere near the level playing at he was,” Solskjaer said as per Daily Mail.