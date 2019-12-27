Mason Greenwood overtakes Barcelona star as U18 player with most goals in Europe’s top leagues

Manchester United starlet Mason Greenwood has overtaken Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati and Real Madrid’s Rodrygo as the leading U18 goalscorer in Europe’s top leagues. Greenwood was on the scoresheet in United’s 4-1 win over Newcastle United, which took his tally to three Premier League goals, overtaking the likes of Fati and Rodrygo.

The list includes the top leagues in England, Spain, Germany, Italy, France and Portugal. Both the Barcelona and Real Madrid youngsters have two goals each in the league this season and while Fati has an assist to his name as well, the Brazilian star has none.

Overall, Greenwood has scored eight goals for Manchester United this season across all competitions in 22 appearances. The 18-year-old looks set to retain his spot in the United first team for the foreseeable future and with the Premier League giants not planning to sign a forward in January, the youngster will get many more opportunities this season.

Leading scorers in Europe’s top 5 leagues (18 years old or younger): ◆ Mason Greenwood – 3

◆ Rodrygo – 2

◆ Ansu Fati – 2

◆ Joshua Zirkzee – 2

Mason Greenwood this season: 🏟 9 starts

⚽️ 8 goals

🎯 1 assist

⏱ 983 minutes A generational talent!⭐️