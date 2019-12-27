5 reasons why Manchester United can still make the top four this season

Manchester United have endured a rather miserable start to their Premier League season this time around despite the optimism surrounding the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on a permanent basis towards the end of the last campaign. While things aren’t ideal, there is enough reason to believe that the season can still turn around for the Red Devils.

#5 The emergence of Mason Greenwood

Manchester United have always been a club that puts its faith in youth, and the emergence of Mason Greenwood is proof that the club is moving in the right direction.

At a time when forwards have been at a premium, Greenwood’s goals are a breath of fresh air for the Red Devils and his finishing ability is perhaps the best of all that the club has its disposal at the moment.

Regardless of whether a new striker comes in during the January transfer window, United’s push for the top four will need Greenwood to continue firing.

#4 The signing of Erling Haaland

It still looks as if United will be able to sign Erling Braut Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg in January despite the interest from Juventus, and this could prove vital to their top four push.

Solskjaer has the experience of coaching Haaland before and his goals in the Champions League appear to suggest he could be the perfect fit in this squad, and would be essential for breaking down smaller teams.

With Daniel James, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and now Mason Greenwood the only other options, an injury to any one of those could release Haaland and make him the go-to man for United.

#3 A fit and firing Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba is fit again and that is music to the ears of every Manchester United supporter. The Frenchman picked up an injury towards the end of September and has since been struggling to find his fitness since.

However, two substitute appearances against Watford and Newcastle were proof that he still has his best footballing days ahead of him, and his ability to score goals and provide assists would be crucial for a push into the top four.

#2 The inconsistent form of Spurs and Chelsea

Man United have been accused of being inconsistent this season, but the form of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur isn’t much better in truth. Spurs fell to defeats against both United and Chelsea, and look susceptible against attacks from other teams too.

Chelsea suffered defeats at home against Bournemouth and Southampton recently, and their poor form at Stamford Bridge has allowed teams below them to look up to the top four with lots of interest. Should this continue, consider United favourites for making it in very soon.

#1 The ability to win big games

They may have certainly struggled against the smaller sides in the Premier League this season, but Manchester United were victorious against the likes of Leicester City, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur in exciting fashion, showing that they aren’t too far away from the pack.

While inconsistency remains a concern, what will please Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the fact that his side have the mental aspect of the game sorted out against the big teams, and with half of the season still to play, this could be crucial.

Three points against teams fighting for the top four places would propel the English giants into a position of power which they can build on and make a push for further glory by the end.