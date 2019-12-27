Alexander-Arnold imitates Kylian Mbappe’s goal celebration as Liverpool rout Leicester

Trent Alexander-Arnold dazzled against Leicester City as Liverpool took another step towards the Premier League title.
It was the Trent Alexander-Arnold show against Leicester City.
The Liverpool full-back supplied two stunning assists and scored a goal of his own as the runaway Premier League leaders routed challengers Leicester 4-0 on Thursday.
Alexander-Arnold channelled his inner Kylian Mbappe after completing the scoring at King Power Stadium, copying the Paris Saint-Germain superstar’s trademark celebration.
Anything Mbappe can do… #YNWA pic.twitter.com/adhMFapNsQ
— Trent Alexander-Arnold (@trentaa98) December 26, 2019