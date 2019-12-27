Manchester United star leaves Old Trafford on crutches after 4-1 win over Newcastle

Manchester United were rampant and impressive in their 4-1 win over Newcastle United at Old Trafford, but there was a disappointing bit of news for fans as one of the club’s top stars appeared to leave the pitch with an injury.

Scott McTominay has been one of the leading lights this season for United in midfield, emerging as a leader when at times others have failed, but he was feeling the pain early against Newcastle.

The Scot appeared to take a blow to the knee in the first half and struggled to carry on with the game for a brief period of time, before heroically shrugging it off and continuing the game.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced him with Paul Pogba at half-time however, and it soon became clear that this was because of a knee injury.

“He’s done his ligament in his knee, probably. We don’t know how bad it is, so let’s see,” Solskjaer told the media after the game.

“The boy has got the biggest heart of the lot. He played until half-time but we know when they stiffen up after. We’ll have to find out tomorrow, how he is.

“You see the attitude of the kid, of everyone, in the beginning of the game. I’m not sure if he’ll be ready for Saturday [against Burnley]. Probably not, but we’ve seen him recover before.”

McTominay was later spotted leaving Old Trafford on crutches, which is a sight no United fan wants to see.