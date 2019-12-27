Premier League |

Fans in awe of Liverpool as Reds destroy Leicester 4-0 and go 13 points clear

Liverpool ran riot at the King Power Stadium as they destroyed Leicester City 4-0 and stamped their authority on the Premier League title race like few could have expected at the start of the season. Fans are just as impressed.

The result means that the Reds go 13 points clear at the top, and have virtually sealed the league trophy in the month of December, and fans had nothing but praise for the club on Twitter.

