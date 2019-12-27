Fans in awe of Liverpool as Reds destroy Leicester 4-0 and go 13 points clear

Liverpool ran riot at the King Power Stadium as they destroyed Leicester City 4-0 and stamped their authority on the Premier League title race like few could have expected at the start of the season. Fans are just as impressed.

The result means that the Reds go 13 points clear at the top, and have virtually sealed the league trophy in the month of December, and fans had nothing but praise for the club on Twitter.

Liverpool haven’t lost a Premier League game in 358 days. 358. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) December 27, 2019

The best thing that happened to Liverpool in this decade. pic.twitter.com/7xP7RPQJm7 — Ardita (@arditaaa8) December 26, 2019

Full time: Leicester 0-4 Liverpool. Rival fans (including myself) it’s time to stop the saltiness. This team is levels ahead every team in the WORLD (yeah I said it). Follow me They’re genuinely untouchable and they deserve this title as much as I hate to say it. — 🅚🅐🅘 (@ftbl_kai) December 27, 2019

I was at the 7-0 mauling of Spurs in 1978,and that was pretty perfect,as were the Nottingham 5-0 and the Crystal Palace 9-0 This Liverpool team is SO great to watch, and they’re doing it every week! — Ian T (@MrLpoolCheese) December 27, 2019

There is now a bigger gap between 1st and 2nd than there is between Europa League and relegation.. There’s more danger of Tottenham being relegated than Liverpool not winning the premier league. #LEILIV — Furious Prole 🚩 (@RedWizza) December 27, 2019

When Klopp wins the PL with Liverpool, he will deserve all.of the plaudits and will have a statue erected in the City. The key was selling Coutinho to Barcelona, followed by signing Van Dijk & Allison. Coutinho must be kicking himself, just like Owen when he left for Madrid. — inthezone (@inthezoneuk) December 27, 2019

If Liverpool don’t win the league this season I will get “Liverpool 19/20” in a bottle tattooed on my arse 👌🏼🤞🏼 — Jamie Hall (@RoopDogg101) December 27, 2019