Former Manchester City CEO reveals he bid for Lionel Messi in 2008

Manchester City came into big money around 2008 when the club was taken over by Arab owners, and the influx of cash made for some interesting scenarios, as a former Manchester City CEO explains.

According to Garry Cook, he misunderstood the orders of the powers that be, and assumed that he was supposed to make a substantial bid for Lionel Messi of Barcelona, and duly obliged.

“Pairoj Piempongsant (one of the decision makers) was getting heated,” Cook revealed to the Athletic.

“The phone was on the table and he was speaking to Paul Aldridge (former COO), who had previously been with West Ham, got himself in a bit of trouble, and was also part of Thaksin’s (Shinatwara – former owner) world.

“So picture the scene. There’s Paul with his London accent: “Pairoj, you got to tell me what we’re doing, it’s getting out of control”.

Super-cute exchange between Luis Suarez and Thiago Messi

“Pairoj was lying on a chaise lounge, getting a massage, and shouting: ‘Yes, yes, yes! Very messy, messy, it’s getting messy.” Something got lost in translation and — on my daughter’s eyesight, this is the truth — that was misheard as “we’ve got to get Messi”.”

What happened next was rather bizarre, as a £70m bid was made for the Argentine.

“Paul came to me afterwards: “Garry, this is getting confusing, I don’t know what we are doing here.” I said: “Put the offer in, let’s see what we come up with”.

“Then Dave Richards called me the next day from the Premier League: “Garry, have you put in an offer for Lionel Messi? Seventy million pounds? Are you mad?”‘

What is even crazier is that Garry says Barcelona would have accepted the bid for Messi since this was a massive sum at the time.