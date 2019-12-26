Mesut Ozil starts Mikel Arteta’s first game at Bournemouth

Mesut Ozil has been restored to the Arsenal starting XI at Bournemouth for Mikel Arteta’s first game as head coach.

Mikel Arteta has brought Mesut Ozil back into Arsenal’s starting line-up at Bournemouth for his first game in charge of the Gunners.

Ozil was absent at Everton last time out and interim coach Freddie Ljungberg explained that though the German had a foot injury, he would not have featured anyway due to his angry reaction at being substituted in the home loss to Manchester City.

Yet new boss Arteta, who has kept Ljungberg on as one of his assistants on a new-look coaching staff, has included Ozil in his team as one of three changes, Alexandre Lacazette and Sokratis Papastathopoulos also coming in as Calum Chambers, Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli drop out.

Striker Martinelli had been a doubt due to a hamstring injury while Chambers is missing through suspension.