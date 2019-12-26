Reports: Mikel Arteta chose to join Arsenal after failing to impress Manchester City enough

Mikel Arteta is the new Arsenal head coach, and while that may have come as a surprise to some, the decision makers at the Gunners had him penciled in for quite a while. He however, may have preferred to become the next boss at Manchester City.

Arteta was working as an assistant coach to City head coach Pep Guardiola, and reports from The Mirror state that the Spaniard had hopes of making it to the very top at the Sky Blues once Guardiola was gone.

Pep was linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium as recently as the summer transfer window when the Juventus top job became available, but he stayed put and is now pushing on for more success with his team.

Mikel Arteta believes he can restore Arsenal’s lost identity

Had he left, chances are Mikel Arteta may have taken over the reins, but that looked increasingly unlikely after no assurances were given to the former midfielder about his future in the position.

The report says that Arteta was looking for confirmation from City officials that he would be next in line to take over from Guardiola, but after this request was denied, he was always going to leave.

Arsenal came calling and the rest as they say, is history.