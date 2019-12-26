Jose Mourinho hands Spurs chance to Ryan Sessegnon

Ryan Sessegnon has been rarely seen on Tottenham duty since a big-money move from Fulham, but Boxing Day saw him given an opportunity.

Ryan Sessegnon was handed his first Premier League start since joining Tottenham as the teenager lined up for Jose Mourinho’s team against Brighton and Hove Albion on Thursday.

Former Fulham player Sessegnon stepped in for the suspended Son Heung-min, who missed out after Tottenham lost an appeal against his red card in the 2-0 home defeat to Chelsea.

Sessegnon looked set to feature in a fluid forward line, headed by captain Harry Kane, with Dele Alli and Lucas Moura also floating behind the skipper.

Chances for 19-year-old Sessegnon have been few and far between since his reported £25million move to north London in August, although he scored on his last appearance in the recent Champions League defeat at Bayern Munich.

Seventh-placed Tottenham were looking to recover from the loss to Chelsea, which knocked hopes of a swift jump into the top four.

Harry Winks came into the starting XI for Eric Dier, who dropped to the bench. Winks and Moussa Sissoko were set to provide the midfield shield to the Spurs back four, which was unchanged for the visit of the 13th-placed Seagulls.

Jan Vertonghen made his 300th appearance for the home side.