Former Chelsea star says Eden Hazard turned down Bayern Munich for one reason only

Eden Hazard played his life’s best football while at Chelsea, and few could argue that he made his mark at the London club. Plenty of clubs wanted the Belgian, but in the end he chose Real Madrid. Here’s why.

In an explosive new interview with The Athletic, former Blues player Robert Green goes into grave detail about Maurizio Sarri’s time as the club’s head coach, and doesn’t have too many good things to say.

Green essentially said that the Italian’s regimented brand of football wasn’t liked in the dressing room, and also revealed why Hazard did not join Bayern Munich, who obviously wanted the attacking star.

Get to know: Borussia Dortmund new signing Thorgan Hazard

“Eden excluded it,” said Green.

“He said: ‘I’m not going there because my brother Thorgan is playing in Germany. It would change to Eden Hazard and his brother. ‘He basically meant that his brother there may be known as Thorgan Hazard and not just referred to as Eden Hazard’s brother. That might come across as a hint of arrogance, but it was a generous gesture.”

The generous gesture appears to have paid off for all involved, as Eden’s brother Thorgan got a big career move of his own, moving to Borussia Dortmund in the summer.