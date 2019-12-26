Manchester City superstar becomes most valuable player in Premier League transfer market

Manchester City may well have been the Premier League team of the decade, and the reigning Champions have good reason to be confident about the coming decade as well. As a team they continue to do well, and even individually, the honours keep on coming.

The latest Premier League player market values sees Raheem Sterling get to the top of the tree, as was revealed by Transfermarkt.

The England International has enjoyed another solid start to this season and continues to impress such that clubs such as Real Madrid have now been linked with him.

Will Raheem Sterling be lured to La Liga? | The John Dykes Show

Los Blancos may have to keep the cash handy however, as the latest transfer market values show Sterling’s stock rising to an impressive €160m, keeping him above his City teammate in Kevin de Bruyne.

De Bruyne has been equally impressive this season for the Sky Blues, raking up the assists in the league, and his value is currently €150m in comparison.

Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane all have a similar market value of €150m, which means that top European clubs looking to secure their services will have to shell out more than just a little moolah to get their hands on these sharpshooters.