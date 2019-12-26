Mikel Arteta names Arsenal captain for Boxing Day encounter vs Bournemouth

New Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will lead the team in the Boxing Day Premier League encounter vs Bournemouth. The Gabonese international was handed the armband after Granit Xhaka was axed as captain by then-manager Unai Emery.

Arteta has a huge task on his hands with the club struggling in the bottom half of the English Premier League table. Talking to the media ahead of the match, the Spanish tactician confirmed that Aubameyang will lead the team against Bournemouth but was quick to add that there are chances of a change in captaincy in the near future.

“I don’t want to change everything drastically in two days,” he said as per The Guardian.

“I want to put my feelings slowly, I want to see what is going around, and in the right moment I will make the decisions for the benefit of the team and the club. At the moment I don’t think it is the right time, with the amount of games coming up and the amount of things that have to be done, to change too many things,” he added.

Arteta even revealed details of a personal chat with Granit Xhaka.

“I told him how much I like him and what I expect from him. How important he is for the team. I am here to help him, I want him to feel that we are right behind him. Not just myself but the whole club. If we can get the people in the right way as well, the fans with him, I think it will be helpful for the team, which is where it matters,” he said.