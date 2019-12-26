Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta reveals details of conversation with Granit Xhaka amidst January exit rumours

New Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has revealed that he likes midfielder Granit Xhaka and wants him to have a great career at the club. The Spanish tactician even revealed the details of his conversation with the Swiss midfielder after having joined the North London club as the full-time head coach.

Xhaka had a fallout with the fans and was reportedly on his way back to the Bundesliga with Hertha Berlin interested in his signature. However, Arteta has now come out in support of the midfielder and even claimed that he was one of Manchester City targets before Pep Guardiola’s side signed Ilkay Gundogan.

“When I was going from Arsenal to City to start coaching and we were looking in that position, he was one of the players on my list,” Arteta said as per The Guardian. “This is how much I liked him. I was happy when Arsenal signed him because I thought he was going to be a terrific player.

“He has done some really good things and now he has got stuck in a very difficult situation that, I think, was growing and growing and growing and one day it exploded. But I have been amazed as well by how this relationship is starting to come back a little bit and I think the fans have been very, very positive about him.

“Obviously it is difficult to change completely the scenario from where he was to a magnificent one. But I think we are in the right direction with him.

“I told him how much I like him and what I expect from him. How important he is for the team. I am here to help him, I want him to feel that we are right behind him. Not just myself but the whole club. If we can get the people in the right way as well, the fans with him, I think it will be helpful for the team, which is where it matters,” he added.