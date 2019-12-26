Jurgen Klopp comes out in Pep Guardiola’s support, claims playing two matches in three days is crime

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has come out in support of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who wasn’t happy with the congested fixture list for his side. The German tactician is of the opinion that playing on both 26th and 28th December is a crime.

Guardiola’s City are scheduled to play Wolves on 27th of the month before facing off against Sheffield United on the 29th. City then return to action on 1st January, with an encounter against Everton. Klopp, who accepted that he likes playing through Christmas, was quick to add that it’s ‘not ok’ to have such a schedule.

“I quite like playing through Christmas because in Germany, where there is a break, everyone tends to slow down or switch off early beforehand,” he said as reported by The Guardian.

“In England it is good that the intensity continues but there are still too many games in a short period. None of the managers in this country have a problem with playing on Boxing Day – in Germany we are not used to it and it would probably cause problems at home if a man said he wanted to watch football on the 26th – but playing on the 26th and again on the 28th [as 14 clubs are being asked to do this year] is a crime.

“This is absolutely not OK, yet we still have it. Sports science gives you absolutely nothing to deal with this – the body needs a specific amount of time to recover and go again – but we ignore that completely. The managers all say it should not happen, but no one is listening.”