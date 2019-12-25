Reports: Arsenal set sights on Manchester United starlet as Mikel Arteta starts to shake things up

Mikel Arteta was appointed as the full-time Arsenal head coach after weeks of speculation, replacing interim manager Freddie Ljungberg. With the whole Unai Emery episode now behind them, the Gunners are now focussing on developing a structure to ensure the club gets back to where it belongs. In this quest, they have now set sights on a Manchester United starlet, who many believe is one of the best English talents in his age group.

Manchester United’s 15-year-old starlet Omari Forson is one of the most highly-rated youngsters in the English football circuit. Signed from the Tottenham Hotspur academy in January this year, he has now emerged as a transfer target for Arsenal, if reports from Daily Mail are to be believed.

The young midfielder has featured for the United under-18 side as well, on top of being a regular starter in the under-16 side, and even scored on his U18 debut. The report claims that United beat Manchester City to the youngster’s signature in January 2019 and will not give in to Arsenal’s advancements to snap Forson up.

Arsenal have a new-look academy recruitment staff, as per the Daily Mail, and they believe the 15-year-old will be a good start of a shake-up which has been needed for long.