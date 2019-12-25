Ex-Arsenal star slams Freddie Ljungberg for ‘shameful’ Mesut Ozil comments

Former Arsenal forward Charlie Nicholas has slammed Freddie Ljungberg for his comments on club superstar Mesut Ozil before their Premier League encounter against Everton on Saturday. Ljungberg had dropped Ozil from the squad for the match at Goodison Park because of an injury but had claimed that he wouldn’t have picked him anyway after the playmaker’s reaction to being substituted against Manchester City.

Nicholas is of the opinion that Ljungberg, who was appointed as Arsenal’s interim manager after Unai Emery’s sacking and before Mikel Arteta’s appointment as the full-time head coach, shouldn’t have made those comments and that they were ‘shameful’.

Ljungberg on Ozil: “He walked off, took his things and kicked them. I said at Arsenal, that’s not how we behave. Mesut was injured but I would not have picked him for the squad because I want to make a stance that that’s not what I accept from an Arsenal football player.” pic.twitter.com/oyVmGikUGu — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) December 21, 2019

“I hope it is a good news story for Mikel Arteta’s first game,” said Nicholas as reported by Metro.

“As much as I am pleased, Freddie Ljungberg will be most pleased that Arteta is in. His comments on the Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette situations were shameful. What was he saying?

“I will support all of the youngsters wholeheartedly, but the one thing I already like about Arteta is that he had them in on Sunday, which shows his leadership qualities already, to say this is poor and start straight away to get them in and rebuild.

“When Nicolas Pepe settles in, with Lacazette through middle, Arsenal are a really encouraging front three with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Arteta cannot sort the defence, and he will go with a more aggressive mentality, and this will begin to pay off in this match,” he added.