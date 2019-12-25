Jesse Lingard reveals reason behind Manchester United’s struggle against bottom-half teams

Manchester United star Jesse Lingard believes the players need to look into their mindset when going into matches against the teams in the bottom half of the Premier League table. The Red Devils have had a great spell against the top six teams but have struggled to break down defensively compact teams who allow them time on the ball.

While in conversation with Daily Mail, Lingard stated that it might be a ‘mindset thing’ before adding that they go into matches against comparatively weaker sides ‘thinking they’ve already won the game’. He added that they need to go into matches against mid-table sides with the same mentality with which they faced sides like Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

“It’s strange. Maybe it’s a mindset thing. Maybe it’s our mentality going into the match thinking we’ve already won the game,” Lingard said.

“If we keep the consistency and mentality we had against City and Tottenham, I don’t see why we can’t win every game. It seems like our mentality changes.

“To keep that consistency throughout the rest of the season when we come against the mid-table teams, we need to have the same mentality that we did going into the City and Tottenham game. When we start with energy and on the front foot, we’ll cause team problems all day long,” he added.