Reports: Arsenal may have to deal with departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January

Arsenal face an uphill task in keeping one of their top stars in the January transfer window, and should he end up leaving, this may be considered a massive blow to the Gunners’ hopes of revival.

The Express are reporting that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is more or less fed up with life at the Emirates Stadium after two underwhelming seasons at the club.

Though he has scored plenty of goals, and even became the joint golden boot winner last season, a lack of UEFA Champions League (UCL) football has kept him unhappy, and he plans to leave.

Plenty of clubs will be looking at signing the Gabon International looking at his goal scoring record, and former Arsenal star Perry Groves believes that his frustration is justifiable.

“You can also understand why contract talks with Aubameyang have come to a halt at the moment,” Perry Groves said to Express Sport.

“At the end of the day he’s one of the best centre-forwards in Europe.

“But he’s coming to the stage now where his next move is going to be probably his last big move and there will be teams lining up to take him.”

Arsenal have a new head coach in Mikel Arteta so the hope is that new signings will be made in January.