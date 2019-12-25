Arsenal told to sign Leicester City duo in January to kickstart Mikel Arteta era

Arsenal are floundering at the moment, and new head coach Mikel Arteta faces a tough task in trying to get the Gunners back to where they belong. The January transfer window could be key to ensure that Arsenal move in the right direction.

That is why former Gunner Perry Groves believes they need to focus on their defence, and has backed the club to sign Leicester City duo Caglar Soyuncu and Wilfred Ndidi in the upcoming transfer window.

“The thing is, it’s very, very difficult to get players you want in January because teams don’t want to let them go,” Groves told The Express.

“If you looked at Soyuncu and Ndidi at Leicester and you put those two in Arsenal’s team, that would improve their team significantly.

Mikel Arteta believes he can restore Arsenal’s lost identity

“They’re two positions that everybody knows that Arsenal have been crying out for.

“So, how much it would take to prise them away from Leicester, I don’t know.

“The thing with Leicester is they don’t need the money.

“Unless somebody goes to them and says I want to leave, it won’t happen.

“You only have to look at Harry Maguire, they could hold out for up to £70million until he said to them ‘It’s time I moved on’.

“With these middle teams now, big teams can’t bully them now financially.

“So if you said Soyuncu and Ndidi then they would be brilliant signings.

“Leicester’s recruitment has always been very, very good.”