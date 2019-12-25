Eric Cantona takes dig at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Manchester United problems

Manchester United have been plagued by inconsistency this season despite manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bringing a freshness to them this year. Results haven’t improved however, and legends are talking too.

Club legend and icon Eric Cantona is the most recent to poke fun at United over their current form, and clearly isn’t enjoying the style of play under his former teammate.

“Manchester United occupies a special place in my heart,” Cantona said in a video to OTRO.

“But watching United play now, it’s a bit like making love as an old man. You try as hard as you can but at the end of the day everyone is a bit disappointed.

“But they will be back because it’s the biggest club in the world.”

And rounding off The King’s review of 2019… What does Eric Cantona think about the modern day Manchester United? 👀 😂 #MUFC #PL #TheKings2019 pic.twitter.com/5tvjQTMBUF — OTRO (@OTRO) December 24, 2019

United’s most recent Premier League game ended in disaster as the Red Devils were beaten 2-0 by Watford away from home, and with a busy Christmas period coming, it may spell further trouble for Solskjaer’s men.

United next take on Newcastle United in the Premier League at Old Trafford, desperate to get back to winning ways.