Jose Mourinho reveals VAR is ‘killing football’ after Son red card against Chelsea

Heung-min Son was sent off for Tottenham Hotspur against Chelsea in the Premier League this past weekend after VAR deemed his kick out as deliberate, and it hasn’t gone down well with Spurs boss Jose Mourinho.

In fact, Mourinho has now further hit out at VAR, saying that it is “killing football” and choosing to blame Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger for an overreaction rather than Son himself.

“I think the focus should be on Rudiger and not on Son,” Mourinho said.

“The situation with Son, I think Mr Tierney got it wrong. It’s the wrong call. This is England, the Premier League, the best competition in the world, with characteristics that if we change them we are killing the best league in the world.

“Paul Tierney decides yes and Anthony Taylor, in real time, five metres from the situation, decided no (red card). So who was refereeing the game? Not Mr Taylor. It was Mr Tierney.