Former Manchester United star blames Ed Woodward for recent club problems

Manchester United are failing to show the consistency needed to move up the Premier League table, but some former players at the club believe that the football isn’t actually the root cause of the trouble the Red Devils find themselves in at the moment.

Paul Parker played his football at Old Trafford under Sir Alex Ferguson, and knows a thing or two about winning trophies, and he believes the current Manchester United is run by people who don’t know what they are doing.

“At this moment in time, everything that’s going on above the manager’s head is shocking,” Parker told The Express.

“The stories are coming out all the time.

Pogba is the best all-round midfielder in the world – Solskjaer

“It’s becoming a hard world for everyone. It’s hard enough being an ex-player for a club, and if you played for that club and you enjoyed your time, you have a feeling for the club.

“You may not support them, but you at least want them to be right, and you don’t want them to be discriminated [against].

“At this moment in time, United are being discriminated [against]. The football side is, by the business side of it.

“It’s Manchester United. It’s not Manchester United FC anymore. It was a football club. Not a business, it was a football club for one side of the people of Manchester. Even that’s been taken away now.”