Former Chelsea keeper reveals he called Maurizio Sarri a “transactional manager” in front of teammates

Maurizio Sarri may have got his dream job of coaching Juventus, but it comes on the back of a controversial season long spell at Chelsea, where he may have won the UEFA Europa League (UEL) but had its fair share of downs too.

Sarri was embarrassed by one goalkeeper on worldwide television during the Carabao Cup final earlier this year when Kepa Arrizabalaga refused to come off, and another one has gone on record about what was witnessed in the Blues’ dressing room.

Robert Green spent a single season at Chelsea and didn’t play a game, but recalled a moment when he fired back at Sarri for his coaching ideology.

“The lads put their hands up and said, ‘We care a lot’ but they spoke without saying very much,” Green revealed to the Athletic.

“I was thinking to myself, ‘I can’t have this’.

‘F*** wow’ – Sarri on Ronaldo’s header against Sampdoria

“I turned to Sarri and said, ‘Look, you are in a really difficult position and I understand that because there is stuff going on at this club that I can see, you can see and no one on the outside can see, so I get you’ but all the while I was thinking, ‘I’m going to give him both barrels in a minute’.

“I just spelled it out. I told him, ‘You have no plan B. You’re a transactional kind of manager. The players in the group are not the kind to speak to you like this — they care very much but are scared to say something to you, like I am. I don’t care because what are you going to do — drop me!?’”

“I spoke for 15 minutes,” he went on.

“A lot of players said afterwards that they enjoyed me saying that: ‘You said what I wanted to say but I couldn’t say it’.

“Obviously, if they had, it could have affected their place in the team or their future at the club.

“Two of the assistant coaches, Gianfranco Zola and Carlo Cudicini, said something along the lines of, ‘That was brilliant. We’ve been trying but we are in a compromised position as well in that it is a very hierarchical style and there isn’t a lot of feedback coming in return’.

“How did Sarri take it?” he added. “We were all walking out of the room at the end and he was standing at the door.

“I was thinking, ‘Oh f***, I’m dead’ but he shook my hand and said, ‘Thank you, that’s the first time anyone has made me think at a meeting’.”

“The thing is, it didn’t change anything,” he ended with.