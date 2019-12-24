Kevin De Bruyne’s father reveals future plans for Manchester City star

Kevin De Bruyne has been Manchester City’s best player for the past few seasons, but his ability to be able to consistently rescue his side is the most impressive part of his game. His father has now given some interesting insight into the Belgian’s life and times.

Speaking to talkSport, De Bruyne’s dad discussed a number of aspects about his son’s career, including his future being more or less confirmed at Man City.

“He loves it (being at Manchester City),” he revealed in the interview.

“Everything about it, where he lives, the club, the city – he loves Manchester City.”

His father went on to talk about how the family knew Kevin was talented, but could not see this level of success in his future.

“It’s incredible that your son can realise his dream from when he was young and that he can make it, especially in England and in a competition that he loves.

“Off the pitch he is always the quiet one in the back of the group.

“But Kevin on the pitch is at the front of the group and everything is about football.

“We always knew he would play professionally, but we were never sure he was going so high.”