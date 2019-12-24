Reports: Arsenal players skeptical about Mikel Arteta’s appointment as head coach

Arsenal confirmed this past weekend that Mikel Arteta would be their new permanent head coach, taking over the reins from former boss Unai Emery and interim head coach Freddie Ljungberg. However, some Arsenal players didn’t seem too happy about that by the looks of things.

David Ornstein was reporting that there were some sections of the Arsenal team that did not quite know what to expect with Arteta coming in, presumably due to his lack of experience at coaching top clubs.

Ornstein: Some of the senior players were skeptical and underwhelmed about Arteta’s appointment, due to his lack of experience. That could explain Arteta’s aggressive stance in his presser which is my way or the highway. However, players were positive after Sunday and Monday. — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) December 24, 2019

However, a couple of sessions or so in, it seems like the mood may have been lifted around the Arsenal training ground, if Ornstein’s further statements are anything to go by.

It seemed surprising to some that the Gunners decided to go with the option of Arteta instead of investing in a top level coach like Carlo Ancelotti, who has previously won both the Premier League and the Champions League.

Regardless, the players and fans must now accept the decision and aim to push forward in the league table.