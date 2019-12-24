Romelu Lukaku reveals he informed Paul Pogba of his decision to leave Manchester United

Former Manchester United striker, currently playig for Inter Milan in the Serie A, Romelu Lukaku has revealed that he informed ex-teammate Paul Pogba of his decision to leave the Premier League giants. Lukaku left United for Antonio Conte’s Inter in the summer transfer window earlier this year.

While in conversation with the New York Times, the Belgian claimed that he was always made the scapegoat of United’s poor performances along with Pogba. He went on to reveal the exact moment when he started thinking of life without the Manchester-based club. The 26-year-old joined the Italian giants in a deal believed to be worth €65 million from United.

“I took him aside and told him I was done with Manchester United. There was a feeling that Pogba and I were guilty of the fall of Manchester United,” he said.

“From the beginning it was a ‘Yes, but…’. I scored in the European Super Cup and they said, ‘Yes, but he got another one wrong’. When I first started out in the Premier League, I scored against West Ham and they said, ‘Yeah, but…’. Since then I imagined how it would feel to leave the club. One year at United erases the previous eight,” he added.