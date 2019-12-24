Ex-Manchester United star claims Paul Pogba on a different level as compared to teammates

Former Manchester United and Liverpool striker Michael Owen has claimed that midfielder Paul Pogba is on a different level altogether as compared to his teammates. The Frenchman returned to action on Sunday after spending a lengthy time on the sidelines due to an injury.

Owen put forth is opinion after United’s 2-0 defeat at the hands of bottom-placed Watford in the Premier League. Pogba was the most creative player on the pitch and almost created in an instant impact after coming on in the 64th minute of the match.

“He’s on a different level,” the former United striker said as per Manchester Evening News.

“I had that throughout my career, the likes of Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Steven Gerrard, [Zinedine] Zidane.

“Players like that, as soon as you’re thinking of something, they’ve already thought of it. You’re just on a wavelength that is beyond any other player on the pitch in many ways.

“And you see Paul Pogba straightaway there, soon as he comes on, he’s spotting things that no one else has spotted.”

Though the French 2018 World Cup winner returned to action, he couldn’t help United turn down the 2-0 deficit as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side dropped to the eighth spot on the Premier League table with a busy Christmas period coming up.