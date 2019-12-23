Premier League 2019-20: Worst XI of the season so far

With just a few days remaining for the first half of the Premier League 2019-2o season to end, FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the Worst combined XI of the season so far.

1. Goalkeeper: Angus Gunn (Southampton)

We almost chose Kepa Arrizabalaga of Chelsea over Angus Gunn, but in the end, Gunn made it into our list. The Southampton goalkeeper played in ten league matches this season so far, keeping just two clean sheets with a save percentage of just 54.5%. Among the 25 goals he conceded in total, nine came against Leicester Cty in just one game, helping the Foxes equal the Premier League record for the most goals in a game.

Gunn has in fact not been seen since, with Alex McCarthy taking his place between the Saints sticks.

2. Right-back: Yan Valery (Southampton)

To be fair, Angus Gunn is not the only person responsible for Southampton’s dismal ongoing run in the Premier League. For instance, a small but unavoidable part of the Saints’ defence that surrendered meekly before Leicester City was Yan Valery.

In fact, the Frenchman was subbed off after 70 minutes during the Leicester game, when the score read 7-0. He was then trusted for 75 minutes against Manchester City as well – but without any success. It was then that the Saints’ manager Ralph Hasenhuttl finally learnt his lesson, as Stuart Armstrong and Cedric Soares are now more preferred by him at right-back.

Before he was dropped from the first team, 20-year-old Valery played 8 matches, conceding as many as 18 goals.

3. Centre-back: Michael Keane (Everton)

Having re-established himself in the England set-up, Everton defender Michael Keane has since gone backwards in terms of performance. He played 16 matches so far during this Premier League season and conceded 25 goals – a fairly big number.

Needless to say, Everton are struggling at both ends of the field and also had their former manager Marco Silva sacked midway through the season – but despite so, though their defensive struggles are rather surprising given how efficient they had looked at the end of last season.

4. Centre-back: Jannik Vestergaard (Southampton)

Jannik Vestergaard of Southampton is the defender who has been dribbled past the most number of times this premier league – and if that does not prove why he deserves a place in this list, we don’t know what will.

The Denmark international is going through his worst phase till date as a premier league footballer – in 11 appearances in 2019-20, he conceded 21 goals and blocked just a single shot. He was also a part of the Saints team that got blown away by Leicester City in the game whose final scoreline read 9-0 in favour of the Foxes.

5. Left-back: Ashley Young (Manchester United)

Ashley Young is one of the Manchester United players who have disappointed fans the most this season. The English left-back is arguably no longer a player who is suited for the Premier League, as his slow pace and diminishing work rate make him a poor defender.

At 34 years of age, he is not getting any younger either (kindly excuse the pun). It is, in fact, safe to say that Young would not make it into the starting XI of most other Premier League clubs at the moment.

6. Right midfielder: Granit Xhaka (Arsenal)

27-year-old Granit Xhaka was actually at fault for many of Arsenal’s misfortunes so far this season. The Switzerland international is prone to making mistakes in passing and possession, which have often led to goals.

Not to mention the fact that he also mouthed words of abuse at the crowd as he walked off the pitch during a Premier League game in October. The incident has left a sour taste in the mouth of Arsenal fans, and many are not willing to forgive him anymore. Some of them even want the club to sell Xhaka during the upcoming winter transfer window.

7. Central midfielder: Christian Eriksen (Tottenham)

No longer Tottenham’s best player, Christian Eriksen is yet another unsurprising entry on this list. The 2018-19 Champions League finalist has been abysmal in the Premier League so far this season, and is also partly responsible for his team’s poor run of form.

There are rumours that Real Madrid is interested in him, so maybe it is just that he is not interested in playing for the Spurs anymore. However, whatever the reasons are, one still cannot deny the fact that the 28-year-old is a part of this list despite the fact that he should not be here given his talent and skill.

8. Central midfielder: Jesse Lingard (Manchester United)

Out of form and out of the England squad, the Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard’s poor run of form has been well documented amongst rival fans, if not the Red Devils’ own supporters.

Lingard has failed to produce a single goal or assist since December of last year, his performances having dipped immeasurably in 2019.

Home-grown status and a high work-rate will only allow the 26-year-old so many chances, and unless things change drastically he could be left behind for both club and country. Recently it was revealed that several personal reasons including the poor health of his mother distracted him, so we guess it is fine to excuse him for the time being and see if he improves during the second half of the Premier League season.

9. Left midfielder: Che Adams (Southampton)

With 0 goals from 13 appearances, Che Adam’s ongoing poor run of form is one of the main reasons for Southampton’s lack of success in the Premier League this season.

His inability to hold the ball makes him a very risky element for the Saints, as he has often lost possession with his team eventually conceding via a counter-attack.

10. Forward: Wesley (Aston Villa)

With just four goals from 31 shots, in 18 appearances so far Aston Villa in the Premier League this season, Wesley has not yet proved that he is worth the €25million which Villa spent on their record signing.

He has to show a more clinical nature in front of goal and also show more composure when the chances to score come to him. As of now, he lacks both and has also missed quite a lot of opportunities so far this season.

11. Forward: Nicolas Pepe (Arsenal)

Perhaps the player on this list whose struggles have been most under scrutiny, Arsenal‘s £72million club-record signing Pepe has struggled to find his feet since moving to the Emirates from Lille this summer.

The 24-year-old finished behind only Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe in the Ligue 1 scoring charts last season, but has so far only found the net twice – out of which one was from the penalty spot.

Big things have been expected of the Ivory Coast international following his much-anticipated arrival at Arsenal, but he is yet to make an impact and many fans already want him sold, as the Gunners finish in the bottom half of the Premier League standings for the first time since 1983.