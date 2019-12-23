Three days ago, former Arsenal and Everton stalwart Mikel Arteta became the latest to jump on the ‘former player turned manager’ bandwagon as he put pen to paper for the Gunners, relinquishing his assistant manager role with Manchester City.

With Premier League rivals such as Manchester United and Chelsea also opting for former stars in managerial roles, the 37-year old comes to replace out of favour Unai Emery with the gargantuan task of guiding them back to the top four.

Currently sitting 11th on the table, Arsenal are only eight points away from safety with European ambitions dwindling on a side that has conceded the second-highest number of goals among the league’s top 15 teams. Reports suggest that the Spaniard might be forced to sell several star players in January, including the likes of Granit Xhaka and Mesut Ozil to reduce an overwhelming wage structure.

However, Arteta has been promised cash to rope in players in January, in an attempt to push for a European spot and silverware. With an incompetent strike force and a leaky defence, Barcelona’s former youth product might have to dip his ankles into the transfer market to bolster his squad in January.

Here are five players he has been strongly linked with, for recruitment to the Emirates next month.

#5 Antonio Zarzana (Sevilla)

The first player on this list might not be a household name across Europe, but 17-year old Antonio Zarzana has been turning heads in Spain this season. The U-17 star is being tracked by scouts from Real Madrid and Liverpool while turning out for both the national youth team and Sevilla’s reserve squad.

At the age of 16, Zarzana made his first domestic appearance for Sevilla B against CD Numancia in the Segunda division and has been a permanent fixture in the squad till now. While pundits have described him as a playmaker, Sevilla’s Coaches have reported the starlet to be a younger version of David Silva, who Arteta has worked with closely whilst at Manchester City.

Zarzana was offered a professional contract by Real Madrid last year but declined the offer as he always wanted to make his debut with boyhood club Sevilla. With Arsenal’s season seemingly going nowhere, investing in a potential star such as Zarzana could be the catalyst for securing Arteta’s future at the club.

#4 Dominik Szoboszlai (Red Bull Salzburg)

An impressive UEFA Champions League display by Austrian outfit Red Bull Salzburg saw them score as many as 16 goals in a group which consisted of teams Liverpool and Napoli. Furthermore, a strong domestic campaign in 2018/19 saw them lifting the Austrian Bundesliga trophy with a lead of 12 points and they lead the league yet again this season. Hence, it is no surprise that players from the club are grabbing the attention of Europe’s elite clubs.

Last week, Japan international and Salzburg star Takumi Minamino signed for European Champions, Liverpool after spending four seasons at the Austrian outfit. Another unsung hero in the team has reportedly caught the eye of Arsenal scouts – Hungarian international and midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai – and has been strongly linked as Arteta’s first signing as Gunners’ Manager.

Renowned for his long-range shooting and set-piece taking ability, the 19-year old didn’t deny an approach by Arsenal when confronted by a Hungarian reporter from M4 sport. He said, “We will talk in January,” – a quote which might just be music to Arteta’s years.

#3 Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City)

Not the first and, probably not the last, time Leicester City ace Wilfred Ndidi has been linked with Arsenal. However, with a player plus cash deal on the cards, this attempt might just induce Leicester’s bosses to finally give in to Arsenal’s attempts.

According to reports, Arteta has already made it clear that there is an urgent need for a Central Defensive midfielder to give protection to a leaky defence. Arsenal are willing to offer Granit Xhaka plus £40 million for the Nigerian International.

Ndidi, who recently made his 100th appearance for the Foxes has been a pivotal piece in Brendan Rodgers’ complex title hunting jigsaw puzzle. It would require a massive offer the Northern Irishman to release one of his key components in the January transfer window.

#2 Kevin Volland (Bayer Leverkusen)

According to Sky Sports, the German international has been watched by Arsenal scouts in the past few Bundesliga matches and shortlisted for Arteta to decide in January. The 27-year old has just 18 months remaining in his Bayer Leverkusen contract and could potentially be lured away sooner.

Arsenal scouts have been on the hunt for a left-footed Centre Forward as per Arteta’s request – a profile which the German international fits. Volland, meanwhile, has made 107 appearances for Die Werkself, signing for them from Hoffenheim in 2016, and has scored a total of 72 Bundesliga goals so far in his career.

#1 Dries Mertens (Napoli)

According to several sources, Napoli’s Belgian star is available for just £10 million in the January transfer window. Arsenal have to battle both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund for Mertens’ signature with the Bundesliga heavyweights attempting to bring their season back on track as well.

The 32-year old has scored 118 goals in 303 matches for the Serie A side and also notched up 71 assists in the process. Mertens’ is currently in the final year of his contract with a low buyout clause and a move to Arsenal could well pan out in the coming month.