Gary Neville names surprise pick as the solution for Manchester United’s midfield woes

Former Manchester United star Gary Neville has claimed that the club should bring back Juan Mata to their first team, if they want to solve their current problems in midfield.

On 26th December, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will host Newcastle United in their last Premier League match of 2019, and in a recent interview, Neville said that he believes Juan Mata must be considered for the starting XI by their Norwegian manager.

“They’ve had problems against teams who essentially defend deep, who are compact,” he told Sky Sports, following Manchester United shock defeat against Watford on Sunday.

“Even last week against Everton, when Everton got into their shape. So the games that have been causing United problems have been this type of game.”

“But if United are going to try and get into the positions where Tottenham and Chelsea are looking to get to, they have to start winning these games.

“The players have got a real problem, they haven’t got enough creativity in the final third when they play against a deep defence, it’s as simple as that,” he explained further.

“They prefer counterattacking, so that’s the issue. It’s a problem for Manchester United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has got to try and get around it.”

“He’s not used Juan Mata that much, but he is the one who potentially could find passes in tight spaces, so whether he could be introduced,” Neville added before concluding:

“Something like that might change it in these types of games.”

Quotes via Manchester Evening News.